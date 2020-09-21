Emmys 2020: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture wishing nominees

Priyanka Chopra might not be able to stun us at the Emmy Awards 2020 red carpet because there is no such ceremony courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, she sure does know how to keep her fans entertained.

Check out the full list of Emmy Awards 2020 winners here.

As the Emmys happen virtually with all stars tuning in from their homes, Priyanka revisited throwback memories on the day of Emmys when she walked in a gorgeous red gown.

Priyanka shared her Emmys memory with a good luck message for the nominees and wrote: "Good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys."

The 72nd Emmy Awards are being hosted by TV personality Jimmy Kimmel with no red carpet or live audience this year.

