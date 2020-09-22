BTS dominates Billboard Global Excl US list with new single 'Dynamite'

Looks like the song 'Dynamite' has cemented K-pop band BTS' position at the Billboards. The band achieved yet another milestone with song as it tipped the Billboadr Global Excl US list this week.



BTS is also continuing to hold its second position in the Hot 100 list.



The Billboard Global Excl US list was introduced by Billboard only last week along with Billboard Global 200 tally last week. The rankings on the two charts are based on the streaming and sales from more than 200 territories across the world.



While the Billboard Global 200 includes worldwide data, the Billboard Global Excl US chart features territories outside the US.



Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion topped the Billboard Global 200 list whereas BTS' Dynamite ranked #2 on the chart. Billboard revealed Dynamite's Global 200 ranking is courtesy 79.1 million. Dynamite took the top spot of Billboard Global 200 Excl. US Dynamite as it dethroned 'Hawái' by Colombian star Maluma from the top spot.