Priyanka Chopra has bagged another Hollywood film and this time she will reunite with her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron for the feature. While plot details and the title has been kept under wraps for now, it is a film by Amazon MGM Studios and will be a comedy film.

Priyanka signed for another Hollywood film

The film has Nicholas Stoller attached to direct, who has also written the script. The film also stars Michael Peña and Will Ferrell. The additional star cast also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.

The film doesn’t have an official title. It was previously titled Judgment Day. It focuses on a young convict (Zac Efron) who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage because he is convinced that the judge (Will Ferrell) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life.

The roles of Priyanka and Michael in the upcoming comedy film are currently under wraps.

Priyanka Chopra confirmed the film as she shared a sneak peek of the casting announcement on her Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra's films

Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian film as she is busy shooting with director SS Rajamouli. She recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Odisha's Koraput. The film also stars Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for SSMB 29, and it is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones.

In addition, Priyanka Chopra also has Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen in a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

