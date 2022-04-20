Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan's first look from 'It's All Coming Back To Me' is out!

Priyanka Chopra`s first look from her international film `It`s All Coming Back` has been unveiled and it will definitely make you embrace your loved ones.



Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her first look with co-star Sam Heughan.In the image, Priyanka can be seen sharing a warm hug with Sam.

Responding to Priyanka`s tweet, Sam heaped praises on her."Pri is WONDERFUL in this," he tweeted. Priyanka immediately replied to Sam, writing "Aww.. Look who is talking @SamHeughan! I think this will be such a lovely Valentine`s Day movie! And the new @celinedion music!!!"

Initially titled 'Text For You', the romantic film is based on the 2016 German film `SMS fur Dich` by Karoline Herfurth.

In the project, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam. The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.



Celine Dion is also a part of `It`s All Coming Back to Me`, which is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10, 2023.