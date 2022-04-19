Rapper Mac Miller's drug dealer sentenced to 11 years in prison

One of the drug dealers that was charged in the overdose of rapper Mac Miller’s that led to his death was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

It was the overdose of deadly fentanyl that led to the rapper’s death.

The drug dealer named Ryan Michael Reavis appeared in court in Los Angeles and said that he was merely the middle man who had no idea the counterfeit oxycodone pills he provided to a fellow dealer before they killed the rising rapper in September 2018 were laced with fentanyl. He asked for only five years in custody.

The man finally got a sentence of 10 years and 11 months.

In a statement, he said, “My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams.”



In addition to his prison time, Reavis also was sentenced to three years of supervised release with drug testing.

Mac Miller had always been open about his struggles with addiction.