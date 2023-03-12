Priyanka Chopra recalls crying to husband Nick Jonas for being body shamed

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently reached the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival and reflected on her journey in showbiz. The 40-year-old revealed that she was recently body shamed for not being "sample size", a term used in the fashion industry to refer to models who are the same size as clothes sent by designers for fashion shoots, which is usually UK size 6 or 8. The Citadel star added that she cried to her husband Nick Jonas and felt extremely hurt.

"Someone told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized," Chopra said at a South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival event on Friday. "I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband [Nick Jonas], and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample size, and that’s a problem."

Speaking to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the festival, Priyanka further shared that the incident was not a first for her. "I've been told many things that are difficult to hear," she candidly stated. "In my job, the pressure is so intense you can't really show the chinks in your armour."

The White Tiger actress also addressed trolls who say mean and nasty things about her, her family, and her daughter. "I have had times when I may have said something, and it's been misconstrued," she explained. "And you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human."

She concluded by sharing how one can deal with hateful comments. "I think what you have to do is surround yourself with people who love you and surround yourself with people who care about you, and not about what you can bring to the table and not about what you can do for me," she shared. "People who want to see you smile and be enriched. It doesn't have to be a room full of people, I can count them on my hands."

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in the much-anticipated Amazon series Citadel, which is the second most expensive series of all time. She will also share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film will go on floors this year.

Meanwhile, in May, she will be seen in Love Again, which is an upcoming American romantic comedy-drama film written and helmed by James C. Strouse. The movie is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. Other than Chopra, the film also stars Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Celia Imrie, and Celine Dion.

