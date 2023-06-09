Fans react to Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya's bonding moment at Bulgari hotel launch

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya gave their fans major fashion goals at an event for Bvlgari. The actresses are the brand ambassadors of the Greek-Italian luxury company and were in town for a hotel launch. Priyanka and Zendaya complemented each other in their white and black outfits. The close bond between the two stars was clearly visible in their interaction and fans were left clamouring for more.

Priyanka Chopra chose a white gown with a plunging neckline and a provocative thigh-high slit. She styled her hair in two ponytails, reminiscent of Ariana Grande in 2020.

Zendaya was seen in a loose-fitting black Valentino outfit coated in iridescent glitter. She finished the sparkly ensemble with a fishnet top that had reflective rhinestones and pointed-toe stilettos.

Fans went gaga over Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra’s appearance. One user commented, "I have never seen Pri (Priyanka Chopra) with this hairstyle before; it actually suits her, and she looks so young and adorable."

Another user wrote, "I need more pictures of us together."

One person remarked, “Like sisters.”

Several people complimented Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle. “Awww love the hair hahaha she looks adorable,” a comment read.

Zendaya shared on her Instagram Stories prior to the event that she almost didn't have an outfit for the event at all. "Fun fact...my dress for tonight's @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event," the Euphoria star wrote while sharing a snapshot of her clothing and a glimpse of her curly hair.