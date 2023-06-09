Fans react to Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya's bonding moment at Bulgari hotel launch
Fans loved how Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra bonded together and embraced each other at an event in Rome. They want to see them together more often.
Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya gave their fans major fashion goals at an event for Bvlgari. The actresses are the brand ambassadors of the Greek-Italian luxury company and were in town for a hotel launch. Priyanka and Zendaya complemented each other in their white and black outfits. The close bond between the two stars was clearly visible in their interaction and fans were left clamouring for more.
Priyanka Chopra chose a white gown with a plunging neckline and a provocative thigh-high slit. She styled her hair in two ponytails, reminiscent of Ariana Grande in 2020.
Zendaya was seen in a loose-fitting black Valentino outfit coated in iridescent glitter. She finished the sparkly ensemble with a fishnet top that had reflective rhinestones and pointed-toe stilettos.
Fans went gaga over Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra’s appearance. One user commented, "I have never seen Pri (Priyanka Chopra) with this hairstyle before; it actually suits her, and she looks so young and adorable."
Another user wrote, "I need more pictures of us together."
One person remarked, “Like sisters.”
Several people complimented Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle. “Awww love the hair hahaha she looks adorable,” a comment read.
Zendaya has partnered with a number of high-fashion businesses, including luxury jeweller Bvlgari, which named the Marvel actress as an ambassador with Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and K-Pop artist Lisa Manobal.
Zendaya shared on her Instagram Stories prior to the event that she almost didn't have an outfit for the event at all. "Fun fact...my dress for tonight's @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event," the Euphoria star wrote while sharing a snapshot of her clothing and a glimpse of her curly hair.
Since Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya are both Bvlgari brand ambassadors, they frequently appear together at such events. Anne Hathaway is also a brand ambassador for them, however she did not attend the Rome event.
Priyanka and Zendaya were previously seen together in April, when they flew to India to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's launch bash in Mumbai. Zendaya was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend and Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland, while Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.