Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-Christmas celebrations was all about friends, food and all things fun

As the holiday season enveloped the world in its warm embrace, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas illuminated the festive spirit, offering a glimpse into their joyous pre-Christmas celebration through a delightful array of Instagram pictures. The couple were seen joining their friends for an enchanting holiday dinner, seemingly hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw.

Priyanka's latest Instagram carousel unveiled an intimate peek into their joyous gathering. The images also showcased personalised menus, elegantly adorned with the names of each esteemed guest.

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star's little munchkin Malti Marie also featured in the now-viral post, driving a small toy car featuring her name on the number plate.

While sharing the photos, PeeCee wrote in the caption, "Lately (joined hands emoji)" Check it out below!

Morgan too shared glimpses of the lavish affair on her own Instagram handle. The sumptuous feast kicked off with appetisers featuring decadent caviar and crispy potato chips, setting the tone for an exquisite culinary journey.

The first course indulged guests with tantalising tuna tartare, followed by a palate-refreshing second course titled 'Morgan Salad,' composed of butter lettuce, olives, cherry tomatoes, shaved onions, and drizzled with a zesty lemon vinaigrette.

The grandeur continued with an opulent Choice Entree, offering guests the option between savoury Steak Frites, featuring grilled filet and roasted steak, or the delicate flavours of Dover Sole accompanied by mashed potato and baby potatoes.

The holiday dinner concluded on a sweet note with Apple Cinnamon Crisp served alongside velvety vanilla ice cream and delectable Chocolate Chip Cookies, undoubtedly leaving taste buds enchanted.