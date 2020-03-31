Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas contribute to PM CARES Fund, UNICEF; urge fans to donate

Known for her work with UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra pledged support to the organisation to tackle hunger and poverty in times of coronavirus. The actress and her husband Nick Jonas on Tuesday announced that they have donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund to help fight the outbreak of coronavirus.



Other organisations to which the couple donated include Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry and Give India.



The actress also urged fans to contribute even if it is a small amount.



"The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," read Priyanka`s post on Twitter.

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry.

"Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.@nickjonas."

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️

A similar post was also shared by Nick on his social media profiles. According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally.

Priyanka and Nick join a long list of celebrities who have donated to various charitable organisation amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.