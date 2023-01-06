Prince Harry recalls conflict between Meghan and Kate before their wedding

Prince Harry has made many bombshell revelations in his upcoming memoir, 'Spare,' from his childhood struggles, his rift with his brother Prince William, his cocaine addiction, his infamous Nazi costume to his love life with Meghan. In the memoir, Harry also addressed the much-controversial fight between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, revealing the real reason behind the fight.



The famous fight between Meghan and Kate has been in the news for years now. In 2018, the year Meghan and Harry tied the knot, several reports came out about Meghan making her sister-in-law cry. However, in 2021, Meghan denied the claims and said she was the one who actually cried.



During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Markle said, "The reverse happened."



"A few days before the wedding, she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to the fact that the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.''

She said earlier, ''There wasn't a confrontation, and I don't think it's fair to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do but that happened to me."



Now, Harry has detailed the infamous matter in his upcoming memoir, the Daily Mail has revealed.



The fight took place a week before the nuptials when the Princess of Wales texted Meghan about Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaids' dresses for the occasion.



Describing the confrontation, Harry wrote that Meghan told Kate that she had a "baby brain because of her hormones."



Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, just a few weeks before the wedding.

Meghan's words offended Kate and she was told that she wasn't close enough to the Princess of Wales to make such remarks about her.



"In the book, Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses, and Kate was very upset," via the Daily Mail. "It caused such a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones, and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family," a source told the outlet.



After the rift, Prince William then called Meghan 'rude' to her face and 'pointed a finger at her' and said: ''These things are not done here."

Taking his wife's side, Harry also wrote in his book: “Meg said that she had never intentionally done anything to offend Kate and that if she had, she begged her to let her know so she could avoid a reoccurrence.”