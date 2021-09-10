‘Potluck’ review: A sweet family drama series that will prompt you to plan that long due reunion

Missing khushi (happiness) from your life? The Shastri family is here to the rescue! ‘Potluck’ on SonyLIV is a sweet show around the lives of Shastri family’s members-- Papa Shastri, Mumma Shastri and their three kids -- two brothers and a sister and their partners.

What starts as a simple story of an urban family that struggles with their own problems -- managing time, balancing career and home, raising kids in a working parent’s setup and two 60+ parents with their social media addiction who want nothing more than the family to meet every week for Potluck, share their laughs and make them feel alive -- actually ends up acting a mirror of conscience, how and what we are racing towards in this competitive, busy world.

The show is relatable to anyone from a middle-income family group set in the urban space trying to find the thin line between ambition and self contentment. It’s a laid back, easy-to-watch, short series that will not bear too much on you on a lazy weekend binge-watch spree.

Watch the trailer here:

The actors are good in their roles. It features Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Cyrus Sahukar with Ira Dubey, Harman Singha, Saloni Khanna and Siddhant Karnick. They suit their characters and make you feel connected with them with each dialogue and situation. The best thing about the show is its simplicity. It hits you with the right anecdotes, expressions without ever losing pace or grip over the viewer.

Directed by Rajshree Ojha, SonyLIV’s Potluck is a family drama that you can watch with some good brunch or dinner. Overall, the sentiment behind Potluck has full marks from us.