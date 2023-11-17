Post SAG-AFTRA strike resolution, Grey's Anatomy makers confirm release date

Grey's Anatomy fans, brace yourselves! The long-awaited announcement for Season 20 has finally arrived, and the globally acclaimed medical drama is set to return on... drumrolls... March 14, 2024. Following disruptions caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, the cast is gearing up to resume shooting, bringing back beloved characters portrayed by Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, and more.

ABC officially confirmed the release date, sealing the March 2024 slot for Grey's Anatomy Season 20. The news follows actress Camilla Luddington's recent revelation of participating in a table read for the upcoming season.

"I’m on my way to the table read for the new season, and I don't know if you guys can see – well, you can't – but it is raining in Los Angeles, which is really crazy…" shared Camilla, adding to the anticipation surrounding the new season.

However, it's essential to note that Ellen Pompeo won't be reprising her role in the 20th season. The decision was made public last year when Pompeo, who portrayed the iconic Meredith Grey, expressed her need to explore new opportunities after an incredible 19-year run on the show.

"The show has been incredible to me, and I’ve loved a lot of the experience. Listen, it’s just I've got to mix it up a little bit, I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I've got to do something new or I’m literally going to turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day," explained Pompeo.

The broadcaster also revealed premiere dates for other shows like The Bachelor and Abbott Elementary, along with Grey's Anatomy. ABC plans to air Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 on Thursdays in the US, while Disney+ serves as the streaming platform for both shows in the UK.