Mariah Carey gets Barbie-fied! Singer unveils her Barbie doll ahead of holiday season

Grammy-winning icon Mariah Carey, renowned for her timeless holiday classics, is spreading festive cheer with a special Christmas surprise. An 11.5-inch Barbie version of the pop diva will hit shelves on Friday. It is priced at $75.

Embodying all of Carey's iconic features - from her radiant smile to the microphone and even the butterfly ring - this collectable doll captures the essence of the legendary singer.

Chart-topping artist Carey joins the esteemed ranks of other musical legends like Cher, Beyoncé, and Tina Turner, all of whom have been immortalised in plastic by Mattel. The timing couldn't be more perfect, with Mattel surpassing a billion Barbie doll sales and Carey's hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" achieving over a billion streams on Spotify.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Carey shared her excitement about the Barbie tribute, reflecting on her humble beginnings and childhood dreams. "As a little girl, I didn’t have a lot of toys or things," she recalled. "The one thing I really wanted was Superstar Barbie."

Known for her perfectionism, Carey collaborated with Mattel, offering feedback on details such as the doll's hair. Despite some adjustments, she was thrilled with the final result. The doll mirrors her iconic Christmas look from the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video.

"I had some notes, yeah," she told the publication. "The hair, other things. But When I saw my doll, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so cute.' Because it's based on the Christmas dress that I wear in the second 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' video, which was directed by Joseph Kahn."