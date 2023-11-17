MasterChef finalist Paul Frost found guilty of 43 child sexual abuse offences; gets 24-year imprisonment

Paul Douglas Frost, a former MasterChef Australia finalist and swim coach, has been sentenced to a minimum of 24 years in jail for sexually abusing 11 children he coached at a swimming school. The verdict was delivered by Judge Sarah Huggett at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Thursday, more than four years after Frost's arrest.

The 48-year-old, who gained recognition on the first season of the Network Ten show, was convicted of 43 offences committed over more than a decade against children as young as 10. The judge handed down a maximum term of 32 years, emphasising the "escalating gravity and brazenness" of Frost's offences.

Frost, found guilty on June 14 by a jury, abused 10 boys and one girl over a span of 13 years in the 1990s and 2000s. His youngest victim was 10 years old, while the oldest was molested until the age of 16. Judge Huggett highlighted Frost's lack of remorse, stating that he had never acknowledged his crimes.

"The offender continues to assert his innocence in relation to all 43 offences," Judge Huggett said. "There is no evidence that would permit me to find on balance that he is contrite or remorseful. Each of the victims has suffered and will unfortunately continue to suffer as a result of the offending."

Judge Huggett further added that Frost had shown no apparent concern about his evilness being uncovered in the decade leading up to his arrest. "He escaped justice for decades and enjoyed life in the community free of the opprobrium and punishment for his crimes," she said.

The court heard that Frost, a charismatic figure in his coaching role, created an environment normalising discussions about sexual matters, manipulating the trust of the students. Some victims recounted instances where Frost encouraged explicit conversations, leading to inappropriate physical contact.

Despite character references claiming Frost as a "champion and protector of young people," the judge dismissed them, emphasising the severe impact on the victims.

While concluding, Judge Huggett described his crimes as "opportunistic, impulsive, and spontaneous," leading to a minimum jail term of 24 years.

Frost's legal troubles began in 2019 when he was arrested at his Sydney home. Initially facing 10 charges, he was eventually convicted on 43 counts, including sexual intercourse with a child, indecency, and inciting indecent acts. His earliest possible release date is set for June 3, 2047.