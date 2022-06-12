Post Malone says he once smoked 80 cigarettes a day but is now down to 40

Not one or two but Post Malone used to smoke four packs of cigarettes a day. In a podcast, the rapper recently revealed that he is a heavy smoker but has quit smoking weed.

In a new interview with Full Send Podcast, the 26-year-old revealed that the most cigarettes he`s "ever ripped in a day" were 80. And, he currently smokes about 40-45 darts a day.

"On a really terrible day, there`s a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day... 40, 45," Malone said.

"By the time I ask Ben for that second pack, I`m like, `Alright dude, chill out`. But then by the time I open that third pack, I`m like, `I`m a total piece of s**t and I need to go to sleep`, " he added.

Also read: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell call it quits again just weeks after reconciling

He went on to share: "I used to (smoke in my bed) but not really anymore. Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my Magic: The Gathering s**t, so I just go down there and f**king rip cigs and build decks and die in Apex Legends."

After the interview went viral, fans seemed concerned about the rapper's smoking habit. But, Malone isn`t too worried about his health. When he was asked how his smoking habit has affected his voice, he said, "It definitely has (f**ked up my voice)."

Also read: Norwegian boys dancing on 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' leaves celebs impressed | Viral

Referring to an American singer, he said, "But I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?"

Malone is currently expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

(With inputs from agency)