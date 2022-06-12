Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell call it quits again just weeks after reconciling

Once again, reports of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell's split have started doing rounds. Just weeks after it was suggested that their romance has rekindled, fans are hearing from sources that the two have broken up and have moved on in their lives.

Last month, Hayley appeared alongside Tom at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London, and the public appearance instantly triggered dating rumors.

In 2020, the first reports of the 59-year-old actor dating the 40-year-old actress emerged. Back then the two shared screen space in 'Mission Impossible 7'. But reportedly their romance fizzled out by the summer of last year.

Now, it's being reported that the two have decided to call it quits, once again, as they are better friends than lovers.

A source told The Sun on Sunday, “Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine. In spite of some rumors to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for them. They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year.”

Also read: Angry Azealia Banks storms out of Miami Pride Month performance, throws microphone at crowd

"They have now decided they are better as friends,” the source concluded.

Both Tom and Hayley have remained tight-lipped about their reported romance. And, fans are yet to get an official confirmation on their split.