Angry Azealia Banks storms out of Miami Pride Month performance, throws microphone at crowd

On Friday, things didn't go as expected for rapper Azealia Banks at the annual Wynnwood Pride event in Miami. The American artist got booed by the crowd after she threw her microphone and walked off the stage.

As per reports, the crowd wasn't happy with the rapper because she was late to the event and the rapper was furious with the organizers for being "unprofessional".

The 31-year-old controversial rapper made a fuss on the stage on Friday night while complaining about the event promoters' alleged unprofessionalism. She seemed upset at the organizers and she voiced her thoughts on the stage mid-performance.

On the stage, she was seen saying, "For the last good, like, month and a half, I've just been being f***ed with. I've been being f***ed around with, you know? Set time's been move and like, 'Oh, you're headlining. No, you're not headlining. Now you're not this.' I'm really not happy to be here."

Some people appeared to sympathize with the rapper throughout the rant however others were not having it and seemed pretty frustrated. Booing broke out after the crew cut her mic and she tossed it before leaving the stage. In a viral video, a fan is seen throwing a drink at Banks during her dramatic exit.

Banks later spoke about the incident on Twitter. Blaming the show's promoters for a number of issues, she wrote, "Wynwood Pride was way too ghetto. I had to bounce." Her account now shows suspended from Twitter.

Meanwhile, the rapper is being trolled online for her choice of clothes for the Pride Month performance. Many are calling out Banks for being intoxicated during the performance.