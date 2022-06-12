Norwegian boys dancing on 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' leaves celebs impressed | Viral

It seems that Norway has also been taken over by desi fanatics!

A viral video of a Norwegian dance crew dancing on Bollywood hits has caught celebrities' attention and is taken the Internet by storm. The clip shows some men sporting suits and shades at a wedding and dancing to the 2018 hit song ‘Kala Chashma’ and Akshay Kumar's 1994 hit number 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'.

Performing at a wedding reception, dancers and choreographers at Quick Style are seen donning formal suits with sunglasses for the quick desi number.

As per reports, the groom Suleman Malik is the lead dancer of the crew and is also seen joining the boys on stage to match a few steps.

The video was shared with a caption reading, "Wedding vibe!! Gratulerer med min bror."

Netizens are loving the boys' moves on Bollywood's peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers. Several celebrities have also reacted to the viral video and have re-shared it on their social media handles.

Shilpa Shetty was all praise for the viral video when she re-shared it on her Instagram stories. "Love thisssss! @thequickstyle. This is what I call super se upar wala performance (better than the best),” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra shared the video along with a heart and clap emoji.