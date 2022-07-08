Ponniyin Selvan teaser out! Mani Ratnam brings the wild kingdom of Cholas to screen

The first teaser of Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated movie 'Ponniyin Selvan' 1 is out and from the first glimpse, we can say that the film is going to be a blockbuster. After keeping fans on edge with every new announcement, the first teaser of Ratnam's most ambitious project is here and it's full of valour, power, and magnificent set. However, a few hours before the trailer was launched at an event in Chennai, India which was attended by all cast and crew, the trailer was leaked online.

Touted as a period drama, the film is based on the 1955 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamoorthy.



The 1-minute teaser introduces us to the mesmerising world of Cholas which is full of fight, vengeance, politics and AR Rehman's high music is just the cherry on top.

The clip shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, a compassionate queen and her beauty will enthral you. Apart from Aishwarya, the teaser gives us a glimpse of Vikram's wild character of Aditya Karikalan, Chola Crown Prince, Raja Chola, and Prakash Raj among others. The film marks the comeback of Aishwarya Rai to the silver screen. The film also marks the 48-year-old star's fourth collaboration with the ace-filmmaker Ratnam. The duo has worked together previously in 'Iruvar' (1997), 'Guru' (2007) and 'Raavanan' (2010).

Watch the trailer here:

The film which follows the story of a Chola empire had an impressive star cast including Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita, Lal and others. The Tamil period drama co-written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. Jeyamohan has co-written the film with Ratnam. AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram, who is playing the role of a Chola crown prince in the movie Aditya Karikalan, was hospitalised today due to a high fever.

The first part of the film is set to release this year on September 30 in five languages - Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.