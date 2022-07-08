Did Chiyaan Vikram suffer a heart attack? Here's the truth

On Friday, several media reports suggested that popular Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram has reportedly suffered a heart attack. The Tamil superstar was reportedly rushed to a local hospital in Chennai and underwent angioplasty on July 7. The actor's publicist spoke to a news website on Friday and refuted the reports. Vikram is indeed in the hospital, but the actor did not suffer a heart attack as indicated by media houses. The hospital is yet to give a health update on the actor. The actor was supposed to attend the teaser launch event of his upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan' later today in the evening in Chennai. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 30.

Chiyaan VIkram was hospitalised on Friday



Contrary to reports, the superstar was admitted to hospital in Chennai on Friday and not Thursday. Chiyaan Vikram's team has clarified that the actor had a high fever and was thus, hospitalised. It was earlier alleged that he had suffered a heart attack and even went through angioplasty. Reports stated that he will be discharged today itself although there has been no confirmation from his team or the hospital so far. A medical bulletin is expected to be announced soon.



Meanwhile, Vikram reportedly has informed the team of 'Ponniyin Selvan' that he would not be attending the teaser launch event on Friday and would take a few days off to rest. He may attend the audio launch event of his new film 'Cobra' on July 11 although there is no confirmation about it so far.

Upcoming films



The actor has a busy year ahead. Cheeyan Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's 'Mahaan' which released on Prime Video. He is now waiting for the release of two of his films- 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'Cobra'. The actor also has an untitled film with filmmaker Pa Ranjith. The film is yet to go on floors.