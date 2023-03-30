Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer released: Here's everything you need to know about Mani Ratnam’s epic

Cholas are back! The most-awaited trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is here. After teasing fans with some intriguing posters and teasers, on Wednesday (March 29), the makers finally released the trailer for the forthcoming magnum opus in a star-studded ceremony hosted at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, India.

The trailer of the second instalment was launched by Kamal Haasan. The entire cast of the film, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others, was among the attendees.

Watch the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 here -

The trailer takes us back into the enchanting world of Cholas where many conspiracies, political intrigue, romantic relationships, and battles for the throne are taking place. The three-minute trailer opens with a voice-over informing us that Arunmozhi Varma has passed away and introducing Madhuranthakan as their new Prince.

Further, in the trailer, we see Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan, Princess Kundavai and other characters. The star of the trailer is Aishwarya Rai, who we got to see in the role of Oomai Rani, also known as Mandakini Devi, and how she's planning to take revenge.

From Rai's underwater sequences to Vikram's heavy dialogues, the elaborate sets and magnificent locations - everything in the trailer will surely take your expectations a notch higher.

More about the film

The film, which is touted as director Mani Ratnam's dream project, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

With music by AR Rahman, the film is edited by Sreekar Prasad, the cinematography is by Ravi Varman, and the production design is by Thotta Tharani.

Star-studded cast:

The film features some of the most prominent actors in Indian cinema, including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayram Ravi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jayam Ravi, among others.

Release date:

The film will be released on April 28 in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

WION's review of Ponniyin Selvan 1 -