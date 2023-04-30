Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office: Mani Ratnam's period drama enters Rs 100 crore club

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II is a box office winner! The film, which boasts an ensemble cast, has earned moolah at the worldwide box office, and within two days of its release, the magnum opus has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark (1 billion).



The period drama, which is also known as PS-2, features some of the most prominent actors of Indian cinema, including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jayam Ravi, among others.

The film has been backed by Lyca Productions and Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies.

The official handle of Lyca Productions shared the numbers and tweeted, "Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide. #PS2RunningSuccessfully." Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide#PS2RunningSuccessfully #CholasAreBack#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @RedGiantMovies_ @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth @IMAX @primevideoIN… pic.twitter.com/M2xcZNXzNZ — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 30, 2023 × The film opened with a good response from the audience. As per the reports, the movie earned Rs 32 crore on day 1.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the numbers, “Good opening day for #PonniyinSelvan2 at the TN BO. Movie takes SECOND best opening of the year in the state by BEATING #Varisu. #Thunivu still holds the FIRST place for 2023.”

Not only in India, but the film has gotten a thunderous response in the international market as well. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala shared earlier that the film has collected good numbers in the USA, and Malaysia. He tweeted, “#PonniyinSelvan2 debuts at No.3 in USA 🇺🇸 Top 10 for Thursday. (Premieres).''

Based on Kalki's book, Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama that is set in the 10th-century Chola kingdom. Part two of Mani Ratnam's epic takes us back into the world of the Cholas, where many conspiracies, political intrigues, romantic relationships, and battles for the throne are taking place. The second part of the film starts where the first one ended, and the Chola dynasty is facing several challenges.

The first part of the film was a huge hit and grossed approximately Rs 500 crore (5 billion) worldwide at the box office.



WION's review of Ponniyin Selvan 2 -



Film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review, ''Since the film's helmer is Mani Ratnam, the plot is performance-driven. While the story only allows limited screen time for each of the actors, it is in their respective scenes that these stars shine. Aishwarya as both the angsty Nandini and the serene Mandakini is pitch-perfect. She balances emotions well, someone who has been wronged, someone who has been living with hate inside her for a great part of her life and when she finally gets to meet her former lover, she falters. Vikram too complements Rai equally well in the face-off scene making it one of the best moments of the film. It's tragic yet one is hooked on watching the two lovers finding peace as they court death. Trisha and Karthi have limited screen time in the second part but equally, justify their roles. Jayam Ravi shines as the calm, just Arunmozhe and emotes through his eyes. Read the full review here:

