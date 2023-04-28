Ponniyin Selvan 2 review: Mani Ratnam weaves a fascinating tale of love, regret and redemption

At the onset, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan may appear to be about the Chola dynasty and its rivalry with the Pandyas, but at its core- the story is of love, loss, and redemption. The first part of the film ably established the plot with multiple characters in place and ended with a middling cliffhanger which did not really leave room for curiosity. Nevertheless, the second part of the film, PS-2, picks up from where PS-1 ended with the dynasty facing the ultimate test as the lives of their heirs are in danger thereby putting the future of the empire at stake.



Ratnam's film is expansive and exhaustive and with multiple characters and sub-plots, demands your attention from the first frame itself. The film opens with a detailed flashback of how Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) and Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) parted. In the present day, there is a crisis in the Chola kingdom as news of Arunmozhi Varman drowning in the sea spreads. Since his body has not been found, the Pandyas, the enemy camp, are not celebrating just yet.



Meanwhile, we are told that Nandini had a hand in Arunmozhi's disappearance and now she has the task to finish Aditha as well. The story also addresses the role of the Oomai Rani, the mysterious grey-haired woman, who has saved Arunmozhi at crucial points in life.



Adapting a five-part expansive novel series by Kalki into two films is not easy and the detailing in terms of characterization is mind-boggling. Ratnam created a huge canvas with PS-1 and maintains the same momentum in the second part as well. It can be daunting and at times overwhelming, but the filmmaker's nuanced screenplay makes it gripping. The beauty of Ponniyin Selvan, though does not lie in its massive scale but in its moments. The little moments that the characters share with each other. Part 2 has a scene where the three siblings- Aditha, Arunmozhe and Kundavai share which truly is special. Then a scene featuring Kundavi mildly flirting and confessing to her feelings to a blindfolded Vallavaraiyan (Karthi), in a small patch of land in the middle of a river and the highly anticipated face-off between Aditha and Nandini which is the high point of the film.



Since the film's helmer is Mani Ratnam, the plot is performance-driven. While the story only allows limited screen time for each of the actors, it is in their respective scenes that these stars shine. Aishwarya as both the angsty Nandini and the serene Mandakini is pitch-perfect. She balances emotions well, someone who has been wronged, someone who has been living with hate inside her for a great part of her life and when she finally gets to meet her former lover, she falters. Vikram too complements Rai equally well in the face-off scene making it one of the best moments of the film. It's tragic yet one is hooked on watching the two lovers finding peace as they court death. Trisha and Karthi have limited screen time in the second part but equally, justify their roles. Jayam Ravi shines as the calm, just Arunmozhe and emotes through his eyes.



Apart from its visual grander (Ravi Varman's cinematography) and soulful music by Rahman, it is the screenplay of the film that makes Ponniyin Selvan 2 a worthy successor. It dives deep into the characters and explores the reasons that drove them to be what they are in the present day. An old hatred, regret, greed, responsibilities, guilt, love- so many emotions drive the characters of Ratnam's epic saga.