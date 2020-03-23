PM Modi lauds folk singer Malini Awasthi for her coronavirus-themed song

With India on lockdown as more number of coronavirus positive cases emerge, Indian PM today shared a video of a folk singer named Malini Awasthi who made a song dedicated to the pandemic.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Modi wrote, “Janta curfew ko lekar har koi apni tarah se yogdaan dene mein joota hai. Lok gaayika Malini Awasthi ji apne andaaz mein logon ko prerit kar rahin hain (Everyone is doing whatever they can to make a success of Janta curfew. Folk singer Malini Awasthi is inspiring people in her own unique way)."

For those unaware, Malini Awasthi is a singer who is best known for songs in Awadhi, Bundelkhandi and Bhojpuri. She has also sung in Hindi and is best known for her song ‘Sunder Susheel’ which featured in the 2015 film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha.’

PM Modi also praised the work of another folk singer, Pritam Bharatwan. He penned a song on social distancing. Check out the tweet below:

