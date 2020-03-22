Here's what Bollywood celebrities are up to in time of self-isolation

Due to Covid-19 Pandemic outbreak, most of Bollywood has self-quarantined itself. Since film shoots are not happening, stars are finding interesting ways of keeping themselves busy while they stay at home.



While some actors are binge-watching web series and movies that they have missed out, there are others who discovering new hobbies. Here, have a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently joined Instagram has been regularly sharing updates while being on self-isolation. Today the actress shared pictures of Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur trying their hand in gardening. ''My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew'', she captioned the images.

Earlier she had also shared Image of Saif reading a book while she was busy on Instagram.

'Student of the year' actor Sidharth Malhotra tried his hand in cooking and shared a video in which he is seen making butter garlic prawns. The actor wrote, ''Well, it’s never too late to try something new! Here’s #MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well make the most of this time guys and keep trying new things'' he captioned the video.

Everyone is aware of Salman's love for painting, in time of self-isolation he is again channeling his inner artist and creating some stunning paintings. 'Dabangg' hero even shared a video on Instagram and wrote ''#Sketching'' as the caption.

In the time of self-isolation, Katrina Kaif is keeping herself fit and learning how to play the guitar.. She captioned her post as ''Work in progress. Sound coming soon in a few days. Hopefully can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe''. Earlier She has also shared her work out videos from home.

Alia Bhatt is using her time to read books. Alia wrote, ''stay home & .... finish a book''.

Janhvi Kapoor shared an image of herself painting in the time of quarantine, ''Self isolation productivity #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona'' she captioned the post.

As of now, Kanika Kapoor is the first Indian Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus.