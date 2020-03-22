PM Modi appeals to people to join 'Janta Curfew' to make fight against coronavirus a success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people to join the 'Janta Curfew' to make the fight against the coronavirus a success.

Modi had proposed 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come.

"Stay indoors and stay healthy," he said.

Cutting across party lines, chief ministers and others leaders urged the people to follow the self-imposed curfew, noting that "social distancing" was key to breaking the chain of infection, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 315.

No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well.

Metro services, including in Delhi, will remain suspended for the day.

Air carriers like GoAir, IndiGo and, Vistara have announced that they will be curtailing domestic operations on Sunday.