Piyush Mishra reveals he was sexually abused by a distant female relative in seventh standard

Veteran Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra has recently been in the news for the revelations he made in his autobiography novel Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra. The actor opened up about a traumatic incident from his early life and shared that he was sexually assaulted by a distant female relative when he was in seventh standard.

Further talking about the harrowing incident in a new interview with PTI, Mishra said that although it left a deep impact on his life, he never wanted to take "revenge from that person".

The 60-year-old said, "Sex is such a healthy thing that your first encounter with it should be good, otherwise it scars you for life, it disturbs you for life. That sexual assault gave me complexity throughout my life and it took me a long time and several partners to come out of it. I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women and some are men who are now well-established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody, or to hurt anyone."

In his autobiography, the actor narrates his decades-long journey in showbiz and the numerous struggles he faced along the way before getting recognition.

Speaking to the publication, he revealed what's next for him. "I wanted to write a novel for a long time, but now it is out of the way. I don't want to stay as a music director, and neither do I want to sing. I don't want to just act... Now, I have film direction on my mind. That is something I want to explore. Let's see when that happens," the actor added.

Known as an actor, singer, and composer, Mishra joined the National School of Drama at the age of 20 against his father's will. Today, he is one of the most respected actors in the industry. His notable films include Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool (2004), Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal (2009) and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). More interesting facts about the actor have been revealed in his latest autobiography.

