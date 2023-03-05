Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix's BTS video from Gotham streets goes viral

DC Studios has officially begun production on the much-anticipated film Joker: Folie A Deux. And after getting our first official look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, we have a BTS video coming straight from the streets of Gotham city.

Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the titular role of Joker, is all set to return to the silver screen as the Clown Prince of Crime after winning an Academy Award for his performance in the first movie. The filming started in Los Angeles this week and fans are elated to get its first glimpse via a viral BTS video.

In the clip, Joker is seen roaming the city streets and being chased by what looks like copycat Jokers. The filming appears to be taking place on Broadway and Fifth Street.

Check out the viral video below!

Joaquin Phoenix filming Joker: Folie à Deux in downtown Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/ixBqjhcCFL — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) March 4, 2023

The plot of the movie itself remains the topic of rumours and speculation since it has been kept under wraps till now. However, its characters and setting are becoming clearer as filming continues.

Insider KC Walsh recently revealed on Twitter that Harley Quinn's backstory is rumoured to receive one key change as Lady Gaga takes on the role. According to this rumour, Gaga will portray Harley as a patient at Arkham Asylum rather than as a psychiatrist assigned to treat him, as she typically does in her comic origins.

This also lends further to the rumour that Arkham Asylum will play a pivotal role in the film. The asylum is where fans last saw Phoenix's Arthur Fleck at the end of the original story.

The movie is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix as Joker. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga will step into the shoes of Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theatres on October 4, 2024.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE