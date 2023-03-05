Nawazuddin Siddiqui counters ex-wife Aaliya's accusations in official statement

In response to his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui's shocking claims and accusations, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has issued an official statement. After Aaliya alleged that she was not allowed to enter his house with their children, the actor's team clarified that the property is not in his name and he cannot stop someone from entering the premise.

The statement reads, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone's entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grandchildren are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now."

Denying Aaliya's claim that she has no place to stay, the statement noted that the actor has bought a lavish flat for her and their children in Mumbai which she has given for rent at her own will.

"Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she does not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. To clarify the fact, Nawaz has already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she has given for rent at her own will. Also, as we clearly see in this video it is visible that no one is removed from the property as claimed by Aaliya and it is also very evident that the kids were never stopped from entering the property," the statement further read.

Earlier this week, Aaliya shared two videos on her official Instagram handle and accused Nawazuddin of throwing her and her children out of their home. She claimed that she has little to no money and has no place to live.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya tied the knot in 2009. In 2021, Aaliya sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin. Last month, the Bombay High Court suggested the actor and his estranged wife to try and amicably resolve their differences pertaining to their two children. Siddiqui had moved HC with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his estranged wife to reveal the whereabouts of their children.

(With inputs from agencies)

