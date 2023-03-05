Chris Rock takes a dig at Will Smith, addresses Jada Pinkett's affair: 'She hurt him way more than he hurt me'

Chris Rock is finally speaking out! The 95th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and before the big night, Chris Rock and Will Smith's famous slapgate incident is again in the headlines, and all thanks go to Rock and his Netflix comedy special 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'.



After a much wait, Rock's most awaited special aired, and the comedian made sure that his first-ever Netflix live-streamed standup performance should go down in history, as he not only took a jab at Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, but he also addressed their famous entanglement drama, among other things.



While addressing the shocking Oscars incident, the 58-year-old comedian said that Smith ''practices selective outrage'' before he took a dig at Jada and addressed their famous Red Table Talk episode, where Jada sat down with her husband, Will, and admitted having an affair with singer August Alsina.

"Will Smith practices selective outrage," said Rock before adding, "Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s***. I didn't have any 'entanglements.' "



'''His wife was f***** her son's friend. Now I normally wouldn't talk about this s**t,'' Rock said, as per Daily Mail.

Further referencing the famous episode of 'Red Table Talk', Chris added, ''But for some reason, these n****** put that sh*t on the Internet. I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f***** low down. What the f**k.''



''We've all been cheated on. Everybody in here has been cheated on. None of us have been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television, like "Hey I was sucking somebody else's d***, how did that make you feel?" Why the f*** would you do that s***?'' he asked.



''She hurt him way more than he hurt me, OK,'' Rock said before he added that how after Oscar's slap, ''Everybody in the world called him a b***.''

At the end of the special, answering why he didn't react to Will's shocking slap physically at the Oscars stage, Rock said before ending his two-hour-long show, "Because I was raised. You know what my parents taught me? Don't fight in front of white people.''



Did you know Chris loved Will Smith's Emancipation?



Addressing the 'slapgate' controversy and the film, Rock also revealed that he has watched Smith's latest film, 'Emancipation', in which he plays the role of Whipped Peter or Gordon, a slave, and he enjoyed seeing the actor beaten in the film.



"The other day, I watched Emancipation just so I could watch him getting whipped."