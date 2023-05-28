Pixar’s Elemental receives five-minute standing ovation at Cannes closing ceremony

This year, the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17 with controversial actor Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry. After the 12-day event, which saw an array of celebrities from around the world, the prestigious event came to an end with Disney/Pixar’s Elemental.

The animated movie was presented out of competition on May 27 and won the hearts of the audience. The movie is set to release in theatres in the US on June 16 and in France on June 21.

The Pixar film directed by Peter Sohn got rave reviews from the audience present at the screening. The movie received a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd and even made some people weep.

Reacting to the heartwarming response, director Peter Sohn said, "My heart is about to explode.''

"This film has been about the richness of diversity. Our lives are better when there are different points of view."

After Up, Inside Out, and Soul, Elemental becomes the fourth feature film from Pixar to be presented in the official selection. The movie is set in the Element City and revolves around the elements - fire, water, earth, and air who are living in harmony together. The movie mainly focuses on the fire element Ember and the water element Wade Ripple.

The cast of the movie includes Ronnie del Carmen, Mason Wertheimer, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, and Joe Pera. The movie is written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh.