Pete Davidson crashes his car after leaving his stand-up comedy show: Report

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson found himself in another car-related incident after leaving his stand-up comedy show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Davidson, who entered an 18-month diversion program in July following a reckless driving charge, hosted an afterparty following his performance. As he left the venue around 10 pm, an eyewitness observed him inadvertently scrape his car against a wall while exiting.

Exclusive photos obtained by Page Six show Davidson in the driver's seat of a black GMC SUV, accompanied by another man in the passenger seat and three others in the backseat. The images also depict scrape marks along one side of the vehicle, from the middle door to the beginning of the back wheel.

According to the source, onlookers initially didn't recognise Davidson as the driver, but as he emerged from the car, fans shouted in surprise upon realising his involvement.

One of the photos captures Davidson holding what appears to be a cigarette in his non-driving hand. At one point, he raised a hand to shield his face from potential paparazzi flashes.

While other A-listers, including Machine Gun Kelly and Ruby Rose, attended the afterparty, they had all departed prior to Davidson and were not seen in his car.

As of now, Davidson's representative has not provided a comment on the incident.

Unfortunately, Davidson has had previous car accidents, including one with his ex-girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, when they crashed into a Beverly Hills home in March. The collision occurred after Davidson hit a fire hydrant while driving at a high speed, resulting in his vehicle colliding with a residential home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Davidson was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service for reckless driving.

