Pennsylvania lawmakers name 2023 the state's Taylor Swift Era

As the world marked Taylor Swift's 34th birthday, the state of Pennsylvania bestowed a unique honour upon its native daughter. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania lawmakers voted 103-100 in favour of a resolution that recognised 2023 as the Taylor Swift era in her home state.

The resolution was introduced by a group of representatives including Danielle Friel Otten, Jennifer O'Mara, Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, Robert Freeman, Benjamin V. Sanchez, Arvind Venkat, Jose Giral, and Maureen E. Madden.

According to the Associated Press, the resolution said that Swift has "transcended the role of pop star" while recognising her accomplishments. It further stated that she “shines as a role model of courage, self-acceptance and self-determination, persisting in the face of personal and professional obstacles and challenges.”

Representative Maureen Madden, a big supporter of the resolution, highlighted Swift's influence on younger generations during discussions on the House floor. "I turn 64 years old today, and I think about who’s going to carry on our legacy. She’s not popular because she writes break-up songs," Madden said on the House floor, according to the outlet. "She’s popular because the largest demographic of people eligible to vote, the 18- to 24-year-old demographic, listens to her and does what she says."

Also read: Netflix brings Stranger Things to the stage in London

Though Swift left Pennsylvania to pursue her musical dreams in Nashville during her teenage years, she has consistently incorporated references to her home state in her music. She mentioned Pennsylvania in tracks like "Gold Rush," "Seven," and "Christmas Tree Farm."

Swift celebrated her birthday in New York City with a star-studded bash, which was attended by Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski, and Jack Antonoff among others, as can be seen in her Instagram posts.