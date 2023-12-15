LIVE TV
Netflix brings Stranger Things to the stage in London

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 15, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Instagram)

Netflix debuts Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play set in 1959 Hawkins, in London.

London's Phoenix Theatre turned into the mysterious town of Hawkins, Indiana, on Thursday as Netflix debuted a stage play adaptation of its wildly popular sci-fi series, Stranger Things and unveiled a captivating prelude to the celebrated show.

Titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the theatrical production is set in 1959, two decades before the events shown in the Netflix series. Crafted under the guidance of the series' creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, the play offers an intriguing backstory and delves into the lives of characters familiar to fans.

On the stage, the spotlight was on Jim Hopper and Joyce Maldonado, who were seen as high school classmates navigating the typical concerns of teenagers, such as cars and classes. Amid this familiar landscape, new students' arrival sets in motion a sequence of events that unearth unforeseen mysteries.

Matt Duffer, speaking at the play's premiere in London's West End, shared insights into the production's significance. "It sheds a lot of light on both the back story of all our characters and also starts to give some hints on where we are heading into the final season of the show," he revealed.

Since its Netflix debut in 2016, Stranger Things swiftly became a global phenomenon, reigning as the platform's most-watched English language series. Set in the mysterious town of Hawkins, the show has captivated audiences with its blend of supernatural elements and endearing characters.

However, the highly anticipated fifth and ultimate season of the show faced delays due to Holywood strikes. Matt Duffer disclosed that production will recommence in January for an extensive year-long shoot, promising a monumental culmination of the beloved series.

"It's a huge season, it's massive," Matt Duffer expressed. "There are a lot of expectations, but you take it a day at a time. It's going to be challenging but super rewarding."

Netflix is working to turn Stranger Things into a long-running franchise. In addition to the stage play, the company has greenlit an animated spinoff series.

(With inputs from agencies)

