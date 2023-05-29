Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to have winter wedding in Rajasthan?

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are reportedly busy with their wedding preparations. According to several reports, the duo were earlier spotted in Rajasthan, finalising the location of their wedding.

After zeroing in on some locations in Udaipur, Parineeti was then seen in Jaipur. Reportedly, the duo like a fort in Jaipur which reeks of history. It’s a 230-year-old fort that could serve as their dream wedding destination.

Families of both Parineeti and Raghav have been busy with preparations ever since the duo got engaged in Delhi. According to sources, wedding functions can be held in Jaipur as well as in Delhi and Mumbai. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: How they met, fell in love and are set to wed

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were received at Jaipur airport by Rajeev Arora, Chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation (RAJSICO) and his son Tarang Arora, Creative Director of Amrapali. After breakfast at Rajvilas Hotel in Jaipur, they left for Bishangarh Fort. Apart from this, both will also visit heritage and luxury hotels of Jaipur.

Bishangarh Fort is about an hour away from Jaipur. There is no uniformity anywhere in the design of this eight-storied fort. Rao Bishan Singh had built this strong fort keeping in mind the security of his state. Later, this fort came in the form of Rao Rajendra Singh. It has now been converted into a luxury hotel. Also known as Alila Fort, it shows the influence of Mughal and British architectural styles.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.