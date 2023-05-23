Parineeti Chopra knew Raghav was 'the one' after a breakfast date, shares how she fell in love with him

No more guessing! Parineeti Chopra finally lets us in on her romance and how she met and fell in love with Raghav Chadha. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra who got engaged with Raghav this month at his Kapurthala home in New Delhi, revealed it was on a “breakfast” outing with him that she knew he had to be “the one”. Parineeti also shared a series of pictures from her engagement ceremony. In one, you can spot cousin Priyanka Chopra too.

In another picture, Parineeti can be seen smiling as she poses with brothers Sahaj and Shivang. In the picture that features Priyanka Chopra, she is seen putting ‘teeka’ on Raghav’s forehead during the engagement ceremony. (It’s basically a holy ritual among Hindus, post-completion of a prayer)

In the caption, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav as she wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”

Read the full post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra × Calling her engagement “a dream”, she further wrote, “Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed.”