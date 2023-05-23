Parineeti Chopra knew Raghav was 'the one' after a breakfast date, shares how she fell in love with him
From London to Mumbai, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha managed to keep their romance away from prying eyes. The two look happy together as they got engaged this month in New Delhi and plan to wed soon.
No more guessing! Parineeti Chopra finally lets us in on her romance and how she met and fell in love with Raghav Chadha. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra who got engaged with Raghav this month at his Kapurthala home in New Delhi, revealed it was on a “breakfast” outing with him that she knew he had to be “the one”. Parineeti also shared a series of pictures from her engagement ceremony. In one, you can spot cousin Priyanka Chopra too.
In another picture, Parineeti can be seen smiling as she poses with brothers Sahaj and Shivang. In the picture that features Priyanka Chopra, she is seen putting ‘teeka’ on Raghav’s forehead during the engagement ceremony. (It’s basically a holy ritual among Hindus, post-completion of a prayer)
In the caption, Parineeti expressed her love for Raghav as she wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”
Calling her engagement “a dream”, she further wrote, “Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed.”
Raghav Chadha too responded with a similar public post as he addressed how lucky he is to have Parineeti in his life. IN PICS: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: How they met, fell in love and are set to wed
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's romance: How it all began
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have known each other for several years now. They both know each other from their London days. They met again on the sets of Parineeti’s upcoming film, Chamkila in which she stars opposite Diljit Dosanjh.
The wedding date for the two is yet to be announced. Parineeti was spotted in Mumbai after she wrapped up their engagement ceremony in New Delhi.