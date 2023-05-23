SS Rajamouli saddened by death of RRR actor Ray Stevenson, pens moving note for him

RRR director SS Rajamouli paid a moving tribute to actor Ray Stevenson. They worked together for the first time in Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning film RRR. Ray Stevenson played the British Governor Scott Buxton in the drama. He is also known for playing an Asgardian warrior in the Thor films.

Ray Stevenson was 58. The news of his death has shocked the industry as his peers posted messages of condolence for the family.

SS Rajamouli pens heartbreaking tribute for RRR actor Ray Stevenson

Rajamouli too expressed his shock and penned a note expressing his grief over the death of the actor. He wrote, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.



My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023 ×

With a picture of the actor from the film, the official Twitter handle for the film read, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.”

What shocking news for all of us on the team! 💔



Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.



You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023 ×

Ray Stevenson's Filmography

Ray Stevenson was also known for his roles like Volstagg in Marvel's Thor franchise and Othere in Vikings. He has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney's upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ashoka.