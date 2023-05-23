SS Rajamouli saddened by death of RRR actor Ray Stevenson, pens moving note for him
Famous for his roles in Thor films, Ray Stevenson was last seen in an important role in the Oscar-winning film RRR. He played the British Governor Scott Buxton in the drama.
RRR director SS Rajamouli paid a moving tribute to actor Ray Stevenson. They worked together for the first time in Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning film RRR. Ray Stevenson played the British Governor Scott Buxton in the drama. He is also known for playing an Asgardian warrior in the Thor films.
Ray Stevenson was 58. The news of his death has shocked the industry as his peers posted messages of condolence for the family.
SS Rajamouli pens heartbreaking tribute for RRR actor Ray Stevenson
Rajamouli too expressed his shock and penned a note expressing his grief over the death of the actor. He wrote, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”
With a picture of the actor from the film, the official Twitter handle for the film read, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.”
Ray Stevenson's Filmography
Ray Stevenson was also known for his roles like Volstagg in Marvel's Thor franchise and Othere in Vikings. He has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney's upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ashoka.
Ray broke to fame with his first big-screen feature opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight. He went on to star in Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli (2010) and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).
