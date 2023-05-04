Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoy IPL match in Mohali amid engagement rumours

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot soon. However, Parineeti and Raghav have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship.



On Wednesday, they attended the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Twinning in dark-coloured outfits, Parineeti and Raghav were seen enjoying the game. The Ishaqzaade actress wore a black bodycon dress with a deep front, while Raghav chose to wear a dark blue shirt with matching pants.

In the photos and videos that have gone viral, Raghav and Parineeti can be seen talking to each other, laughing, and waving at the crowd.

As per the report by India Today, a source said, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours when they were spotted on dinner dates in Mumbai over the weekend in March.



For the unversed, Chadha is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and is the youngest member of Parliament. He hails from New Delhi and has studied at the London School of Economics. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met each other during their university days in the UK, and they have been close friends since.

Meanwhile, Parineeti has Chamkila and Capsule Gill in her kitty. She was last seen in Unchai, which co-starred Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.

