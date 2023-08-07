Oscars 2024: Switzerland selects Thunder as its selection for International Feature

It’s time for countries to pick their best of the lot for the Oscars in the International Feature Film category. Among the first of the countries is Switzerland which has selected its best, a film called Thunder from debutant filmmaker Carmen Jaquier, as its official contender for the 2024 Oscars.

Thunder premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and had a successful festival run – it screened at several film festivals including San Sebastian, Busan, Zurich and Locarno film festivals, among others.

Thunder: What is the film all about?

The film’s story is set in a small Swiss village in 1900. It is a period drama following 17-year-old Elisabeth, played by French actress Lilith Grasmug, who returns home from her convent after learning of her sister’s mysterious death. Reconnecting with three of her childhood friends, she begins to see how her religious faith and her growing sense of sexuality are intertwined.

“Set in an archaic mountain scenery, liberation and sisterhood are at the center of this timely feminist period film,” the Swiss selection committee said in a statement explaining their choice. “Carmen Jaquier’s uniquely sensual first feature skillfully explores sexuality and faith and captivates with its nuanced mise-en-scène and evocative imagery.”

Thunder is produced by Joëlle Bertossa and Flavia Zanon of Geneva’s Close Up Films in co-production with RTS Radio Télévision Suisse.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the films on the 2024 Oscar shortlist on December 21. The final nominees making it to the cut will be announced on January 23, 2024.

The 95th Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024.

