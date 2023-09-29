Oscars 2024: Philippines picks Iti Mapukpukaw for Best International Feature

In a significant development for Philippine cinema, the animated film Iti Mapukpukaw (The Missing) has been designated as the official submission from the Philippines for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards. Directed by Carl Joseph Papa, Iti Mapukpukaw garnered attention earlier this year when it clinched the title of Best Film at the 2023 Cinemalaya Philippine Film Festival. Notably, it became the first animated film to receive this prestigious award in the festival's history. The film also saw actress Dolly De Leon recognized with the Best Supporting Actress accolade.

Utilising a distinctive rotoscope animation technique, Iti Mapukpukaw has been praised for its fresh approach to storytelling. Coupled with a well-crafted narrative, earned the film acclaim and accolades, including the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific (NETPAC) Awards. NETPAC commended the film for its nuanced exploration of themes such as healing, friendship, and young love.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) expressed its support for Iti Mapukpukaw by selecting it as the Philippines' official entry to the Oscars. Additionally, FDCP pledged a significant contribution of P1,000,000 ($17,556) through the Oscars Assistance Program to bolster the film's campaign for an Academy Award.

Iti Mapukpukaw revolves around the story of Eric, a Filipino animator who embarks on a profound journey to confront his past. The narrative unfolds following the death of his uncle and the unexpected appearance of a giant green alien, a recurring figure from his childhood dreams.

The film was brought to life through the dedication of a youth-led team collaborating with 90 local animators. Over the course of one year and seven months, they painstakingly crafted this cinematic work. The film's success extended beyond awards and accolades, as it emerged as the highest-grossing film at the Cinemalaya 2023 festival.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

