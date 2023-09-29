Oscars 2024: Jordan nominates Inshallah A Boy for Best International Feature

Jordan has officially submitted the critically acclaimed drama Inshallah A Boy, directed by Amjad Al-Rasheed, as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

The film made significant waves earlier this year as it marked a historic moment by becoming the first Jordanian feature film to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Inshallah A Boy found its place in the Cannes Critics’ Week section and also earned the esteemed Gan Foundation Award for Distribution, providing $21,000 in support for its distribution costs in France.

Greenwich Entertainment secured the US distribution rights for the film, building anticipation ahead of its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this month.

Inshallah A Boy tells the story of a young widow, portrayed by Muna Hawa, living in Amman, Jordan. She faces the imminent threat of losing the home she had helped finance with her late husband, all due to archaic inheritance laws still in place in the country. Faced with pressure from her in-laws and receiving limited support from the affluent household where she works as a caregiver for an elderly grandmother, the protagonist decides to take a stand and fight for her rights.

The film's narrative draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of women within director Amjad Al-Rasheed's circle. The cast also includes Haitham Al-Omari, Salwa Nakkara, Yumna Marwan, Mohammad AI-Jizawi, and Eslam Al-Awadi.

Inshallah A Boy is produced by Imaginarium Films with the support of The Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC). The film is a testament to Jordan's growing film industry, which began submitting entries to the Oscars in 2008.

Pyramide International handles the film's international sales as it continues to garner attention and acclaim on the global stage.

