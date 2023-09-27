Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero is India’s official entry to Oscars 2024; watch it on this OTT channel

We finally have the name for our own official entry for Oscars 2024 and it’s none other than Malayalam language film 2018: Everyone is a Hero. After wooing audiences across the country with its incredible story and performances since its release in theatres and on OTT, 2018: Everyone is a Hero will represent India at the Academy Awards that are scheduled for March 2024. Oscars 2024 are slated for March 10 2024, in Los Angeles.

What is the film about and where to watch?

2018: Everyone is a Hero is based on a story out of the devastating 2018 Kerala floods that left at rail of destruction and loss across the state. Even though spirits of the country were shaken, from Kerala emerged stories that etched themselves in the archives of heroism. Ever since the film released, it not only became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year but found a place in the top three highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Directed by the visionary Jude Anthany Joseph, the film showcases the resilience of people from all walks of life who find themselves thrust into the eye of calamity and how unity becomes their driving force. You can watch the film 2018: Everyone is a Hero on SonyLIV exclusively.

On being selected as India’s official entry for Oscars, Tovino Thomas said, “Being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars is truly an incredible recognition for our film. It’s not just a moment of pride for me as an actor , but for the entire team that poured their heart and soul into this project. 2018 is a reflection of the resilience and indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala in the face of one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time. Through the film, we aim to remind everyone that amidst the chaos and destruction, there is always a glimmer of hope, and it’s the human spirit that shines the brightest. This nomination serves as a shining example of our collective efforts, and I am hopeful that it will resonate with the international audience, just as it did with our own.”

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph, 2018: Everyone is a Hero boasts stellar performances by an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Gilu Joseph, Vinitha Koshy, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, and Gauthami Nair.