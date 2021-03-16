Oscars 2021 to have only nominees, presenters in attendance

The award ceremonies in the pandemic-era are adjusting and re-adjusting years of traditions, keeping safety in mind, and the Academy Awards are no different.

With Golden Globes’ bicoastal broadcast to the Grammys’ indoor-outdoor format and Emmy's virtual acceptance speeches, each awards ceremony under COVID has approached the challenge slightly differently.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the only people who will be allowed to attend the Oscars will be the nominees, their guests, and this year’s presenters. The Academy has also canceled all in-person events, “including nominations screenings, the annual nominees luncheon or other programming,” the Governors Ball, and all international events.

It made the announcement following the list of nominees were revealed by Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas on Monday.



According to Variety, the Awards show will be held at multiple locations including Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and Union Station, the transport hub in downtown LA.

Union Station was built in 1939 and has been the site of many films over the years, including ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Blade Runner’, and ‘Pearl Harbor’.

Dolby Theater has been the site of the Oscars since 2002.



This will not be the first time when the Oscars ceremony will be held from two locations. Earlier the ceremony was held as a bicoastal event for several years during the 1950s.

Filmmakers Steven Soderbergh and Stacey Sher and Grammys producer Jesse Collins will produce the telecast. No host has been announced.

The Oscars will air on April 25.