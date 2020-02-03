Oscars 2020: Find out what's inside $215,000 gift bag of nominees this year

Whether they win top awards at The Academy Awards scheduled for February 10, this year's nominees will still walk home with an ultra-luxurious goodie bag.

There is literally nothing to lose for those nominated at the Oscars 2020. Even if they don't get the gold trophy which is, by the way, a 24-carat-gold-plated statuette and costs just $400 to make -- they will be getting gifts worth $215,000. Yes, you read that right!



Oscars 2020 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and even the losers will go home with luxury consolation prizes. As per a report published in Forbes, the nominees irrespective of their wins and losses will take home a six-figure gift bag courtesy of Distinctive Assets, a celebrity and product placement marketing company.



This year’s Oscars bag is valued at $215,000, up nearly $70,000 from last year’s. The value of all 24 bags is $5.2 million and the most expensive item in the 2020 Oscars gift bag is a $78,000 cruise.

Distinctive Assets is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscars. Their founder Lash Fary aka 'the Sultan of Swag', founded Distinctive Assets two decades ago as a private showroom for costume designers for television shows.



In 2000, he started distributing branded gifts to celebrities backstage at the Grammys. Now Fary, 48, produces gift suites for nearly every top awards show, including the Tonys and American Music Awards.



In so many years, there has been this only one time when a nominee has not accepted the Oscars gift bag which is an annual thing. Last year, Glenn Close, nominated for 'The Wife', asked to donate it to a women's charity in her name. So far, none of the 2020 nominees have turned down Distinctive Assets.

