Oscars 2020: From Joker to Parasite, here's how you can watch all Best Film nominees in India

With only a little more than a week left for Oscars 2020 ceremony, we take a look at Best Film nominees, how and where you can watch these awesome films in India.
Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is a gangster drama that follows Frank Sheeran as he recalls his past years' working for the crime family and his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance in 1975. This is a Netflix film so you can stream it anytime in the country.
Quentin Tarantino's comedy-drama follows an actor and his stunt double, as they navigate the changing film industry, and features "multiple storylines in a modern fairy tale tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age". The Oscar-nominated movie was released in India last year August and is now re-releasing on February 14.
'Parasite' is a black comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho as the film tells the story of a poor family scheming to become the employees of a much wealthier family. Whoever is curious to watch the Korean drama can finally see it in India as the makers are releasing it on January 31, 2020.
Taika Waititi's comedy-drama 'Jojo Rabbit' tells the story of a small boy Jojo, a Hitler youth member who finds out that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl. The movie has been praised especially for the performances of Jojo and Hitler. The movie is all set to hit theatres on January 31, 2020, in India.
'Ford v Ferrari' is a sports drama that tells the story of Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, to make a new racing car with the potential to finally defeat the Ferrari racing team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. The movie released on November 15 last year, but the movie is still running in the theatres.
'Little Women' is a period drama that is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name. The story revolves around the lives of four sisters growing up during and after the Civil War when their father is off fighting the war. The movie will hit the theatres in India on February 7, 2020 -- three days ahead of Oscars 2020 ceremony.
