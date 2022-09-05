Olivia Wilde refutes feud rumours with Florence Pugh, 'Honoured to have her as my lead'

Olivia Wilde is finally reacting to all the rumours about her feud with 'Don't Worry Darling' lead star, Florence Pugh. During the press conference at Venice Film Festival, Wilde finally addressed the matter publicly.



Shutting down all the chatter going on in the social media, Olivia said that she's ''honoured'' to have Pugh as her lead star.



"Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production in 'Dune' ... I cannot say enough how honoured I am to have her as my lead," said Wilde.



Further, shutting down all the clashes between the two of them, the director said she doesn't want to contribute to the internet gossip.



"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there. The Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. I feel it is sufficiently well nourished."

Florence Pugh will not promote 'Don't Worry Darling' at Venice Film Festival. Here's why



Olivia has skipped the press conference, but she has landed in Venice and will join the cast of the film on the red carpet for the premiere of the movie.



There have been many reports about Pugh being upset about Wilde and Styles' affair, which started while they were shooting for the phycological drama 'Don't Worry Darling'.

First, there were reports that Wilde skipping the press interaction was planned to avoid answering the question about her feud with the director. But, later many agencies reported that she's has a very tight schedule as she's curruntly shooting for 'Dune 2' in Budapest.

And, later it was confirmed that the only reason behind her absence was her busy schedule and the flight's arrival time, which was scheduled to land hours later after the press show.



Olivia has however not answered the question asked about her public feud with Shia La Baeof.



During her Variety cover, Olivia claimed that she fired the controversial Hollywood actor Shia from the movie. After the report came out,

LaBeouf was quick to fire back by claiming that he was actually the one who left.

“You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” he wrote. Read the full story here:

'Don't Worry Darling' also stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chen and Chris Pine along with Olivia Wilde.

