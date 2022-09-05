Florence Pugh will not promote 'Don't Worry Darling' at Venice Film Festival. Here's why

There has been so much chatter around Olivia Wilde's new directorial venture 'Don't Worry Darling' much before its theatrical release.



The international press has been following the film's promotional events in great detail and it seems there is a somewhat cold war brewing between Wilde and the film's leading lady Florence Pugh. The director earlier had stated in an interview on how she had fired Shia La Beouf from the film which the actor later denied and stated it was he who had walked out.



There were reports that also stated that Pugh wasn't happy when Wilde and La Beouf’s replacement Harry Styles reportedly began dating after they met on the set.



Now, as the film finally is ready to premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival on Monday, reports state that Pugh will not be joining in for the press meet along with Wilde and Styles. Instead, the young actress will walk the red carpet for the film's premiere with the rest of the cast a few hours after the press meet.



While many are citing that the move was planned to avoid answering the press's uncomfortable questions about the film's casting and Pugh's equation with Wilde, a report in Deadline states that it was planned a long back but not disclosed until recently.



Turns out, Pugh will be flying to Venice from Budapest where she is filming 'Dune 2'. The actress' flight won't reach on time for her to make it to the press conference, cites Deadline. She will though walk the red carpet in the evening and take the night flight back to Budapest to continue with her work on 'Dune 2'.



Interestingly, 'Dune 2' also features Timothee Chalamet, who was given ample time to do the red carpet and press conference for 'Bones and All' at the festival.

'Don't Worry Darling' releases worldwide later this month and features Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chen and Chris Pine along with Olivia Wilde.

