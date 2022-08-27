I was fired? Shia LaBeouf fires back at Olivia Wilde claims, says he was the one who ‘quit’ '

Shia LaBeouf is firing back. A few hours after actress Olivia Wilde claimed that she fired Shia from the film 'Don't Worry Darlings', the actor has finally responded. Shia shared his side of the story by claiming that actually he was the one who choose to leave the lead part of the film.



After Variety's cover story, LaBeouf clapped back the Wilde's shocking revelation in an email message sent to the publication, in which, the actor said that,“You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” he wrote.

The email reads, ''What inspired this email today is your latest Variety story. I am greatly honoured by your words on my work; thank you, that felt good to read. I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse. I have included as a reminder the screenshots of our text exchange on that day, and my text to Tobey.''

Kang Tae Oh bids emotional adieu to 'Run On' cast before heading to military



In the mail, he also wrote that the news of his firing may be clickbait for her during the promotions of the film.



''I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life. But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions,'' he wrote in the email, as per Variety.



He has also forwarded two emails that he claimed he sent to Wilde after the Variety story was out. He also attached screengrabs of the text message he sent to Olivia in August 2020, in which he informed her about his exit from the film.



As per the text, he and Wilde had a meeting in LA, where they both talked about his stepping out. However, Wilde texted him later that day. Her message reads, “Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I’m honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.”



LaBeouf was set to play the lead role of Jack in the film opposite Florence Pugh. Harry Styles was recast after he left.

The actor also attached a video of Wilde that she sent him two days after officially quitting. In the video, Wilde is driving a car and is saying, she's “not ready to give up on this yet.”



"I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out," she said.

'House of the Dragon' gets season 2 nod from HBO



"You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us.

If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?"

In the interview, Olivia, who is the director of the physiological thriller, claimed that she had to fire Shia LaBeouf due to his "process" of preparing for a role, so as to keep Florence Pugh 'safe'.

In an interview with Variety, Wilde said, "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require combative energy, and I don`t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."Wilde continued, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job." Read the whole story here:



