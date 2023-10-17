Olivia Wilde addresses backlash over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce comment

Acclaimed actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde has addressed the recent backlash she faced after sharing a social media post suggesting that the intense interest in the romantic lives of celebrities could be redirected towards more pressing issues.

Wilde, 39, found herself at the centre of controversy earlier this month when she posted a message on her Instagram Stories that read, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist." This seemingly innocuous comment sparked a heated debate on social media, prompting Wilde to clarify her intentions.

Speaking with a reporter on Sunday, the Don't Worry Darling director expressed that she had never intended to hurt anyone's feelings with her post and had sought to highlight the disproportionate attention given to trivial matters. She stated, "I meant no harm. It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things."

Netizens wasted no time in sharing their opinions on the matter, with some even bringing up Wilde's past relationship with pop sensation Harry Styles. One user on social media wrote, "I get it but like also... who is Olivia Wilde to say s**t. I don't remember Harry Styles restoring the ozone when they were dating."

Other users took a harsher stance, questioning Wilde's suitability to comment on others' relationships. One individual commented, "Olivia Wilde is the last person who should be criticising anyone about who they date."

Yet, some defended the actress-filmmaker's message, acknowledging the underlying point she was trying to make. One social media user expressed, "I don't even like Olivia Wilde, but I think she was real for that! Y'all are BORED."

In the midst of this controversy, Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have been making headlines with their budding romance. The two were first linked over a month ago and have been spotted together multiple times. They recently flew back to New York City together on Taylor's private jet, followed by two PDA-filled date nights over the weekend.

