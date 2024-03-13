Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis: ‘I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time’

Hollywood actor Olivia Munn on Wednesday (Mar 13) announced on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has had "four surgeries" over the past 10 months.

In a message to her fans, the 43-year-old actor wrote, "I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

She revealed that she had a double mastectomy 30 days after her biopsy and in the recent says, she has spent "so many days" in bed that she "can't even count".

"I wouldn't have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram – except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life," Munn added in a statement.

"Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer," she wrote.

She added, "I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next. I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options," she said.

"I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that If the number is greater than 20%, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30," she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) × Before started acting in films and television series, she worked in "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" as a correspondent for a year. She had started her career on the gaming network G4, where she was a host on "Attack of the Show!".